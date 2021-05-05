© Instagram / nathan fillion





Emily Deschanel joins Nathan Fillion in ABC's The Rookie and Looks Like The Rookie's Nathan Fillion Had The Best Time Filming On James Gunn's Suicide Squad Set





Emily Deschanel joins Nathan Fillion in ABC's The Rookie and Looks Like The Rookie's Nathan Fillion Had The Best Time Filming On James Gunn's Suicide Squad Set





Last News:

Looks Like The Rookie's Nathan Fillion Had The Best Time Filming On James Gunn's Suicide Squad Set and Emily Deschanel joins Nathan Fillion in ABC's The Rookie

Transition and transformation.

How Do Big Divorces Like Melinda and Bill Gates’s Work?

Housing Study Shows Regional Needs, Good News and Bad News.

College of Sciences and Mathematics Honors Top 2020-21 Graduates.

San Antonians have strong feelings about 98.5 The Beat – and local radio in general.

For Sykesville residents choosing mayor, 3 councilmembers on election day, ‘it’s good to get involved’.

Cubs score four in first, go on to beat Dodgers 7-1.

Star Wars Day 2021: 6 deals to shop on Star Wars products for May the 4th.

SJ Council to Vote on Breeze of Innovation Project Tuesday.

Surprise tornado with 115 mph winds struck Northumberland County on Monday.