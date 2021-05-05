© Instagram / phantom thread





Bradley Cooper in talks for Phantom Thread director Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film and “Phantom Thread” Is the Best Food Movie in Ages





«Phantom Thread» Is the Best Food Movie in Ages and Bradley Cooper in talks for Phantom Thread director Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film





Last News:

‘Vaccine field trips’ and school shot events are among ideas for getting more Chicago students and their families inoculated.

SAP’s Export Control and Sanctions Failures Results in Numerous Violations of Iran Sanctions Program (Part II of IV).

Florida Gov. DeSantis Ends Local COVID-19 Mandates.

MrBeast: Former employees allege YouTuber berated staff, used slur.

Demings on executive orders: «Our county attorneys are exploring our legal options».

Bay District School Board to vote on making masks optional at next meeting.

Pediatrician weighs in on Pfizer vaccine for adolescents.

Prosecutors say Chad Isaak caught on camera at RJR a week before the murders.

Pennsylvania Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions On Memorial Day Comes With Mixed Reviews In Bucks County.

Max Kepler leading off for Twins on Tuesday.

Six new deaths, 235 covid19 cases on Tuesday.