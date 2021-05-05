© Instagram / renaissance man





Socrates Space recalled as being a Renaissance man and Bob Shimabukuro: Side Street Renaissance Man (August 4, 1945-March 29, 2021)





Bob Shimabukuro: Side Street Renaissance Man (August 4, 1945-March 29, 2021) and Socrates Space recalled as being a Renaissance man





Last News:

Goodwin hands out new lawyer 'wellbeing' bonuses and up to $20K for paralegals.

Man Who Shot And Killed 3 At Kansas Jewish Centers Dies In Prison.

3 Vermont papers and a magazine sold to media company.

New Batman villain Miracle Molly is the anti-Joker … and that is a good thing.

Increasing sodium and calcium levels in the bloodstream helps prevent deadly arrhythmias.

Traverse City boys track and field programs grab top two spots in first D1 coaches poll.

Cancelled-Renewed TV Shows Update: 'SEAL Team,' 'Prodigal Son' & More.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asks judge for new trial.

Meghan to publish children's book inspired by Harry and Archie.

Central Maryland is 'Epicenter' for 'The Cicada Summer and Brood X'.

Pregnant people 16 and up can now book a vaccine as B.C. records 697 new cases of COVID-19.