© Instagram / shivering





‘They sleep in the open, the children shivering, hungry’ and El Classico: Lionel Messi Seen Shivering Before Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Clash





El Classico: Lionel Messi Seen Shivering Before Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga Clash and ‘They sleep in the open, the children shivering, hungry’





Last News:

Carolina Vaccination Clinic opts to also vaccinate UNC families and employees.

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting on N Military Highway in Norfolk.

Raptors' Kyle Lowry (back) questionable on Tuesday.

Police: Double stabbing in Southeast DC, investigators on scene.

Donald Trump’s backdoor tactic to get back on Twitter and Facebook DESPITE social media bans.

‘The Way to Work’ — Youth program helps place students with summer employment.

Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh explains decision to change the order of final awards.

Mike Musick elected to Lakeland City Commission.

Loudon Co. Schools to hold only in-person instruction for upcoming school year.

Rep. Landry faces uphill battle to decriminalize prostitution.

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit.

Opinion: Who is responsible for my health?