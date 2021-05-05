© Instagram / stop making sense





David Byrne’s Gray Suits, from “Stop Making Sense” to “American Utopia” and Revisit Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’, the greatest concert film of all time





Revisit Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’, the greatest concert film of all time and David Byrne’s Gray Suits, from «Stop Making Sense» to «American Utopia»





Last News:

'My first new house in 40 years and it’s gone': Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes cause heavy damage across South; at least 3 dead.

TrilioVault for Kubernetes 2.1 offers visibility and insights into Velero backups.

More good vibes with CJ Fredrick and TyTy Washington.

Park-Ohio (PKOH) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates.

Film-makers Jackson and Walsh in civil case against convicted fraudster.

TUESDAY SCHOLASTICS: Spartans outduel city rivals on links; Platt rookie takes the medal; LH softball walks off on West Haven.

Three teenagers in N. Pyongan Province sent to reeducation camp for listening to S. Korean music.

Blackhawks' Delia roughed up in loss to Hurricanes.

Braves' Huascar Ynoa becomes first pitcher to hit a grand slam since 2018.

Bruins Appear to Have Avoided Disaster With Marchand.

Target to offer $5 coupon to those who get vaccinated at participating locations.

3 incumbents re-elected to Brentwood City Commission.