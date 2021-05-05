Strange Magic: George Lucas' Quietly Revolutionary Take On Love and It's Rare to Find an Animated Film That Bounces Around As Weirdly As Strange Magic
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-05-05 05:04:27
Strange Magic: George Lucas' Quietly Revolutionary Take On Love and It's Rare to Find an Animated Film That Bounces Around As Weirdly As Strange Magic
It's Rare to Find an Animated Film That Bounces Around As Weirdly As Strange Magic and Strange Magic: George Lucas' Quietly Revolutionary Take On Love
Quiet and kinda chilly tonight, but warmer Wednesday.
Jack and Barbara's 70-year love story a celebration of family, hard work, and ballroom dancing.
Albany Firewolves start academy to teach youths about box lacrosse.
Hit and Run No Injuries at 52784.
Federal judge weighs if PG&E violated probation with 2019 wildfire.
Latest hearing in High Court battle between Meghan and Mail On Sunday.
Twins' Luis Arraez lands on seven-day IL with a concussion.
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom scratched with right lat inflammation, won't throw for a few days.
Brewers place Christian Yelich back on 10-day IL.
PCC employees win seats on co-op board after controversial election.
PRECIOUS-Gold flat as Yellen's comments on rates counter muted dollar.