© Instagram / super 30





EXCLUSIVE Q&As: As COVID hits education again, JNU VC, Super 30 & Zindagi founders speak and CommentsA look at The Oklahoman's 2021 Super 30 feature series





EXCLUSIVE Q&As: As COVID hits education again, JNU VC, Super 30 & Zindagi founders speak and CommentsA look at The Oklahoman's 2021 Super 30 feature series





Last News:

CommentsA look at The Oklahoman's 2021 Super 30 feature series and EXCLUSIVE Q&As: As COVID hits education again, JNU VC, Super 30 & Zindagi founders speak

TrueCar and Roadster Partner to Provide TrueCar Users Option to Finalize their Car Deal Online.

Historic first inning, home runs from Belt, Crawford and Posey lift Giants to easy win over Rockies.

'I have to help,' says sailor who rescued migrants at sea.

Storm Chaser Mike Prendergast Followed Tornado’s Path To Big Rig Crash With Injuries: ‘I Grabbed His Hand And Just Talked To Him’.

90 Day Fiance: Fans Say Producers Pushed Danielle To Overshare On Date.

Report of kitten possibly thrown from vehicle on I-25 through Colorado Springs.

Lorain County: Candidates come out on top in primaries.

Live updates, May 5: Ardern expresses ‘serious concern’ over Mallard’s performance in fiery debate.

Restaurants Across 15 Oregon Counties Can Reopen Indoor Dining Friday.

Xenia school bond issue goes from dead heat to leading.

California Coronavirus Updates: California Urges People To Vacation In State, Boost Tourism.

Pfizer Details Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Expansion to Kids 6-Months to 15-Years-Old.