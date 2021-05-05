© Instagram / take on me





A-ha did an acoustic cover of 'Take On Me', and it's breathtakingly beautiful and The Story of... 'Take on Me' by A-Ha





A-ha did an acoustic cover of 'Take On Me', and it's breathtakingly beautiful and The Story of... 'Take on Me' by A-Ha





Last News:

The Story of... 'Take on Me' by A-Ha and A-ha did an acoustic cover of 'Take On Me', and it's breathtakingly beautiful

Former Winchester officer charged with multiple counts of rape and sex assault.

LAPD officers used 'violent tactics' on 2 women during traffic stop over U-Haul mistaken for stolen vehicle, lawsuit claims.

Regal Cinemas to reopen four WNY theaters on Friday.

U of M president creates new leadership role, taps Karen Diver to advise on Native American affairs.

JFK’s intimate letters to Swedish mistress up for auction.

Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton likely to miss rest of season after knee injury vs. Mavericks, per report.

Luke Voit's path back to Yankees goes through Scraton/Wilkes-Barre.

New Mexico United to host watch party in Civic Plaza.

Tuesday evening storms snap trees, cause other damage, send one to hospital.

1 rushed to hospital after North Kingstown crash.

Smith, Hardesty advance to November in Lima mayor's race.

As restrictions ease, Summit high schools plan for return to in-person graduation ceremonies.