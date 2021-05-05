© Instagram / the address





The Address Beach Resort, Dubai: Guinness World Record holder for world's highest infinity pool and The Address Beach Resort by Killa Design wins Hospitality Project of the Year award at Architecture Leaders Awards 2021





The Address Beach Resort, Dubai: Guinness World Record holder for world's highest infinity pool and The Address Beach Resort by Killa Design wins Hospitality Project of the Year award at Architecture Leaders Awards 2021





Last News:

The Address Beach Resort by Killa Design wins Hospitality Project of the Year award at Architecture Leaders Awards 2021 and The Address Beach Resort, Dubai: Guinness World Record holder for world's highest infinity pool

E-learning Market in Europe-2020, by Product, End-User and Geographic Landscape.

‘The Sons of Sam’ review: The Berkowitz murders, and a journalist obsessed with them.

Philadelphia AccuWeather forecast for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

2021 NFL Draft: What the Ravens didn't do and one thing Baltimore definitely got right.

George López and Nextbite Introduce New Delivery-Only Taqueria.

Recent Advances and Future Directions in the Management of HER2+ Gastric Cancer.

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz odds, picks and prediction.

Porco Lounge and Tiki Room reopening in Cleveland's Ohio City: Doug Trattner gets sneak peek inside.

Southeastern Plant Symposium Presents World's Top Experts and Rare Plant Auction.

Caron Adds Experienced Life Sciences and Lab Products Executive Mark McLoughlin to Board of Directors.

Jeep and Maserati maker Stellantis warns of worsening chip shortage.

Supporting Athletes On and Off the Field Takes Center Stage in P&G's Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Campaign.