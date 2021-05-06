Jamie Foxx on playing Mike Tyson in upcoming limited series and Jamie Foxx returns to his roots in new Netflix Sitcom with David Alan Grier

© Instagram / Jamie Foxx





Last News:

Suspects arrested and charged in connection with 2017 Banning homicide.

Tiptree Reports Q1 2021 Results With Record Revenues and Net Income.

Oregon reports 808 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death.

Senate Adopts Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act.

South begins cleanup after being hammered with wind and rain.

Fight between city workers ended in stabbing and arrest, Columbus police chief says.

Caitlyn Jenner doing first sit-down interview of campaign.

Powegian wants leash laws followed after fatal dog attack.

Chelsea 2 Real Madrid 0 (agg 3-1) LIVE REACTION: Werner and Mount send Blues into Champions League final...

Today’s coronavirus news: Peel to open vaccine bookings for residents 18 and over starting Thursday; Moderna shots to soon be offered in 60 pharmacies in some Ontario regions.

Two LPL Financial Firms Named to Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams List.

AFLAC Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains.