© Instagram / ophelia





Opioid Addiction Treatment Company Ophelia Closes $15 Million and UIndy Theatre Department redefines live performance with “Drowning Ophelia”





UIndy Theatre Department redefines live performance with «Drowning Ophelia» and Opioid Addiction Treatment Company Ophelia Closes $15 Million





Last News:

Yahoo Finance: Tom Lydon Looks at Value and Inflation.

US, Iran signal possible breakthroughs in nuke talks.

Regis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Improved Traffic Trends and Continued Progress in Key Initiatives.

U.S. Vice President Harris to go to Guatemala, Mexico June 7-8.

Facebook posts lead FBI to arrest Northampton man in U.S. Capitol riots.

Legendary Talent Spotter Boaty Boatwright Recalls Casting 'To Kill a Mockingbird' and Her Pal Sue Mengers.

East Village gets futuristic grocery store designed by Accel Robotics.

Dental hygienist on trial in Florida for 1984 killing of Navy recruit.

Review: A Black teen on trial in Netflix drama 'Monster'.

Shots fired on Prospect Avenue, one person injured.

Duck, duck ,Jeep: Toledo Jeep Fest puts a soapy spin on auto trend.