Crime: Youth murdered by cut his hands , legs and private parts and Bristol man must do unpaid work after rubbing his private parts on shop worker

Last News:

Klamath Health Partnership and Klamath Union HS partner to offer Pfizer vaccine.

The 5:00 News: Aura Traffic Projections, School Budgets and the Elite Eight.

Spam, scam texts being sent to your phone, and criminals are getting personal.

'We were in for a doozy': Sonny Gray dominant in start, Jesse Winker hits walk-off single.

25 years after his first class, former UNK custodian earns degree.

Snap-On Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day.

Family, investigators still searching for answers on missing Avon mother 26 months later.

Kinzinger hits GOP on 'operation #coverupJan6' over Cheney ouster plot.

Local hospital holds celebration for patient achieving 10 years on left ventricular assist.

GOP governor race: Who's in first depends on who's in second.

DHEC provides update on state's vaccine rollout plans.