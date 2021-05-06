© Instagram / slapshot





CWhat’s a Slapshot Lesson from the Portland Winterhawks and Adam Sandler Recreates His ‘Happy Gilmore’ Golfball Slapshot To Mark Movie’s 25th Anniversary





Adam Sandler Recreates His ‘Happy Gilmore’ Golfball Slapshot To Mark Movie’s 25th Anniversary and CWhat’s a Slapshot Lesson from the Portland Winterhawks





Last News:

PM and the Mercury Astronauts.

LATAM Will Ditch Single Use Plastics By 2023 And Landfill Waste In 2027.

European Equities: Economic Data from Germany, the Eurozone, and the US in Focus.

Protenus' 5th Annual PANDAS Conference Cultivates Innovation and Compliance Best Practices Throughout COVID-19 Pandemic.

Alex Caruso tackles bigger workload as Lakers adapt with playmakers out.

FHP: St. Pete man arrested for DUI following multi-vehicle crash on I-275.

Are the royals going to vlog?

Here's how to receive a full refund for your Peloton Tread+ and Tread.

State Senator aims to eliminate permit requirements for concealed carry in Louisiana.

It’s official: SCCPSS will return to 5-day, in-person learning in fall.

USC Men's Golf Headed To NCAA Championships Tallahassee Regional.

When will kids get the COVID vaccine? Here's what parents need to know.