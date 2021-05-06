© Instagram / small wonder





Leonard Pitts Jr.: Small wonder the church is shrinking and How Small Wonder Programmed Itself Into a Hit





How Small Wonder Programmed Itself Into a Hit and Leonard Pitts Jr.: Small wonder the church is shrinking





Last News:

New York Rangers promote Chris Drury to president and GM after firing John Davidson, Jeff Gorton.

Huskers may soon get shot in arm with Perry's return, and it comes ahead of critical stretch.

Joint Chiefs chair and Winchester native to receive Patriot Award.

A proposed $1.7 billion wind and solar project generates hopes and fears in South Central Washington state.

Driver crashes into tree and is arrested for drug possession.

Heads up! Piece of Chinese rocket may crash somewhere on Earth as soon as Saturday.

Indians catcher Pérez goes on IL with fractured ring finger.

Stepping off the field: Roger Lipe reflects on 27 years as Saluki football chaplain.

Barry Morphew Arrested on Charges of First-degree Murder of Wife Suzanne Morphew.

Attorney General's Office will coordinate task force on missing, murdered Indigenous women.

NH Family Thankful For Amazon Driver’s Act Of Kindness Caught On Doorbell Camera.

Advocates call on Texas lawmakers to pass legislation that would abolish slavery in the state.