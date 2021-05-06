© Instagram / spanglish





'A familiar voice': Spanglish translations of literature classics resonate with Latinos and What's the Best Spanglish Collaboration of 2020 (So Far)? Vote!





'A familiar voice': Spanglish translations of literature classics resonate with Latinos and What's the Best Spanglish Collaboration of 2020 (So Far)? Vote!





Last News:

What's the Best Spanglish Collaboration of 2020 (So Far)? Vote! and 'A familiar voice': Spanglish translations of literature classics resonate with Latinos

Orioles' John Means throws no-hitter vs. Mariners -- and just misses out on perfect game.

Google v. Oracle, Fair Use and the Decreasing Value of Code Overtime.

People watching returns for the fair.

Central Piedmont Community College:2021 Hagemeyer Educational Advancement And Young Alumni Award Of Excellence Recipients Named.

With Assaults on Press at Protests Increasing, US Journalists Want Better Protections.

New car sales on the rebound from 2020.

Man Armed With Shotgun Puts Amador County School On Lockdown.

Voters across Great Britain go to the polls on Super Thursday.

COVID-19 update for May 5: 572 cases and no deaths reported.

IRDAI issues guidelines for insurers on standard travel insurance policy.

Bank of England to say UK recovery is accelerating.

The Truth Is About to Set Liz Cheney Free.