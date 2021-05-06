© Instagram / starship troopers





Let’s talk about ‘Starship Troopers’ and other science fiction and fantasy novels that wowed us on screen and Please, Hollywood, leave Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers alone





Let’s talk about ‘Starship Troopers’ and other science fiction and fantasy novels that wowed us on screen and Please, Hollywood, leave Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers alone





Last News:

Please, Hollywood, leave Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers alone and Let’s talk about ‘Starship Troopers’ and other science fiction and fantasy novels that wowed us on screen

24 dead in anti-government protests in Colombia: «The situation is out of control».

Trooper charged in child rape hid checkered FBI past.

Thoughts of mom on Mother's Day.

Heavy police presence on Wayne Ave.

Jefferson man latest Georgian charged in attack on U.S. Capitol.

Internet outages in lower North Island drag on for 21 hours.

East Dundee president wants to fill board vacancy but trustee who didn't seek reelection says he not leaving.

Iowa Legislature sends bill to ban vaccine passports to Gov. Reynolds.

Experts say the US is unlikely to reach herd immunity. But could Massachusetts?

News Wrap: Republicans move to oust Cheney over Trump impeachment, criticism.

Blue Jays Select Reese McGuire, Move Julian Merryweather To 60-Day IL.

Twitter to make it more difficult for users to send 'offensive' tweets 'they might regret later'.