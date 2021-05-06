Marianna Maslanka Builds Stations of The Cross As Part Of American Heritage Project and Parishes hold neighborhood Stations of the Cross
© Instagram / stations of the cross

Marianna Maslanka Builds Stations of The Cross As Part Of American Heritage Project and Parishes hold neighborhood Stations of the Cross


By: Emma Williams
2021-05-06 02:58:32

Parishes hold neighborhood Stations of the Cross and Marianna Maslanka Builds Stations of The Cross As Part Of American Heritage Project


Last News:

May 5 declared Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day.

The Day the Music Died: Local musicians and venues retune after a year of pandemic shutdowns.

NBA Injuries: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton Status.

Chief: Recruitment and retention in OPD an issue that won't seem to go away.

West Middle School and Mercyhealth partnered on a community garden.

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Class is in Session.

Wednesday Night: Bye bye rain; Sunny and seasonable until Mother’s Day.

SpaceX Starship Lands on Fifth Attempt.

FHP: St. Pete man arrested for DUI following multi-vehicle crash on I-275.

Alex Kirilloff lands on IL with wrist sprain; Miguel Sanó returns.

VIDEO NOW: Massachusetts Gov. Baker provides an update on COVID-19.

  TOP