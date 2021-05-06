© Instagram / student of the year





St. Tammany Parish celebrates two Louisiana Student of the Year winners and ECpE alum Vivek Kumar Singh recognized with 2020 NASPI Outstanding Student of the Year Award • College of Engineering News • Iowa State University





ECpE alum Vivek Kumar Singh recognized with 2020 NASPI Outstanding Student of the Year Award • College of Engineering News • Iowa State University and St. Tammany Parish celebrates two Louisiana Student of the Year winners





Last News:

Political Subdivisions and Public Finance: A Q&A With Locke Lord's Carey Troell.

Gentille and Vorkunov: What Rangers fans can expect now that James Dolan is giving them the Knicks treatment.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Looks Like a PS5 Showcase.

Incoming Memphis police chief faces myriad of challenges.

MediciNova Receives a Notice of Intention to Grant for a New Patent Covering the Combination of MN-166.

Explosive-detecting K9s practice in OKC for ATF's national odor recognition test.

Jeff Bezos sells US$2.5 billion of Amazon shares and signals more coming.

Covid NSW hotspots: list of Sydney and regional coronavirus case locations.

State Lawmakers Form Bipartisan Latino Legislative Caucus.

Man killed in bear attack near Waiparous remembered as 'beautiful, unique'.