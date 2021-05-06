© Instagram / the closer





Red Sox manager Alex Cora won’t name Matt Barnes the closer, but implies he’s the closer and Dodgers Dugout: Should Kenley Jansen be the closer?





Dodgers Dugout: Should Kenley Jansen be the closer? and Red Sox manager Alex Cora won’t name Matt Barnes the closer, but implies he’s the closer





Last News:

CVS and Walgreens have wasted more vaccine doses than most states combined.

JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers line up for COVID-19 Vaccine.

Lakers vs Clippers Odds, Spread and Picks.

Apopka Chamber re-opens registration for Diversity and Inclusion Workshop Series.

Shootings under investigation in Hampton and Newport News.

Somjit Barat named Penn State Mont Alto 2021 Faculty Scholar.

Ever rising for their roses, Huntington gardens’ Grateful Deadheaders clip to conquer.

Decades of marriage celebrated at wedding anniversary Mass.

Philly’s gun violence epidemic the top issue at Krasner, Vega debate.

Covid-19 and Vaccine News: Live Updates.