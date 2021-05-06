The Color Purple shows canceled at the Embassy Theatre and 'The Color Purple' author Alice Walker to deliver keynote address at HVCC despite controversies
© Instagram / the color purple

The Color Purple shows canceled at the Embassy Theatre and 'The Color Purple' author Alice Walker to deliver keynote address at HVCC despite controversies


By: Mia Martinez
2021-05-06 06:31:39

The Color Purple shows canceled at the Embassy Theatre and 'The Color Purple' author Alice Walker to deliver keynote address at HVCC despite controversies


Last News:

'The Color Purple' author Alice Walker to deliver keynote address at HVCC despite controversies and The Color Purple shows canceled at the Embassy Theatre

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves.

Embry-Riddle professor working to attract more women to aviation.

Covid-19: São Paulo announces vaccination for pregnant women and disabled people.

Sunshine Coast community unites at DV march and vigil.

'It just exploded': Neighborhood airs concerns about illegal bikes, ATVs on Philly streets.

Golden Flashes sweep rival Zips behind stellar pitching from LeBeau, Sherman.

2 arrested out of state after leading Georgia law enforcement on high-speed chase in stolen Rolls-Royce.

What to watch on May 6: Ramyug, Hai Taubba and Monster Hunter.

Records: Speed likely factor in fatal Arizona tour bus crash.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Misinformation on vaccines dropped in letterboxes.

  TOP