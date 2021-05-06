© Instagram / the cw schedule





'Supergirl' returns to The CW schedule this spring, kicking off its final season and The CW Schedule for the Holidays Revealed





'Supergirl' returns to The CW schedule this spring, kicking off its final season and The CW Schedule for the Holidays Revealed





Last News:

The CW Schedule for the Holidays Revealed and 'Supergirl' returns to The CW schedule this spring, kicking off its final season

Tekonsha and Athens track competes at SCAA Jamboree.

Ejections and more bullpen woes for Kansas City Royals in their fourth straight loss.

Remembering Bill Brubaker: Edmonds resident was a TV anchor, county councilmember and friend to many.

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game.

Fleury moves into third on all-time wins list as Golden Knights edge Wild.

Markets may see a gap-up opening on positive global cues.

Power shifts: Cardinals homer early to extend winning streak, Mets answer to split doubleheader.

TCU Soccer advances to the Elite 8 with win over Georgetown.

Joplin graduate inspired to become a local doctor.

Washington Wizards lose a close one to the Milwaukee Bucks, 135-134.

Stars’ playoff dreams keep slipping away as Lightning extend Dallas’ losing streak to five games.

Indian-origin immunologist Sankar Ghosh elected to National Academy of Sciences.