© Instagram / the day the earth stood still





The Story Behind That Really Creepy Sound In The Film Score from The Day The Earth Stood Still and The Day the Earth Stood Still





The Day the Earth Stood Still and The Story Behind That Really Creepy Sound In The Film Score from The Day The Earth Stood Still





Last News:

Pandemic didn't stop businesses from locating and expanding in Bay County.

SpaceX completes first successful rocket launch and landing in South Texas.

2 spots contested as early voting in Bald Knob and Pangburn school board races starts Tuesday.

Caitlyn Jenner talks COVID-19 pandemic, police reform and immigration in interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

Voices on the Vaccine: Science, history, and lived experience influence vaccine choices.

Obituary: James Sr. and Bonnie Wimberly.

A celebration of our mothers and grandmothers.

Angela Henderson-Bentley: 'Justice Society' packs a physical and emotional punch ... eventually.

Capitals vs. Rangers.

Hundreds of women reported menstrual changes after getting exposed to tear gas in Portland, new study shows.

Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Wednesday, May 5.

Nikola Jokic helps Nuggets cool off Knicks.