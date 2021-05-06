© Instagram / the good shepherd





The Sunday Gospel: Jesus the Good Shepherd and the mercenary (VIDEO) and The Good Shepherd





The Good Shepherd and The Sunday Gospel: Jesus the Good Shepherd and the mercenary (VIDEO)





Last News:

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Don't go breaking your heart.

Thomas Howard Obituary (2021).

Dar Al Arkan reveals exclusive villas in Shams Ar Riyadh designed by ELIE SAAB setting new standards for premium living.

Whitlock grateful 'you always get tomorrow'.

UPDATE 1-Fresenius reports quarterly beat as vaccinations help dialysis unit.

National received nearly $3m in political donations in 2020.

German industrial orders surge on strong domestic demand.

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares resilient, drugmakers hit by Biden's move on vaccines.

Colorado Springs husband, wife collaborate on new Norse mythology-influenced exhibit, album.

Gold Up, Investors Focus on Upcoming U.S. Jobs Data.

Jennifer Lopez's Newest Co-Star Josh Duhamel Shares Update on How She's Doing.

Spurs news: Gregg Popovich 4-word take on Tim Duncan San Antonio era.