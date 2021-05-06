© Instagram / the hurt locker





That one scene at the grocery store was the best part of ‘The Hurt Locker’ and The Hurt Locker (2008)





The Hurt Locker (2008) and That one scene at the grocery store was the best part of ‘The Hurt Locker’





Last News:

US will back proposal to waive Covid-19 vaccine patent rights.

Cabless pod developer Einride raises $110M from new and existing investors.

Consverge Announces Lead Investors and Advisory Board Members.

Unjammable and Tough on the Ground: New IMUs Improve Military Ground Vehicle Positioning & Navigation.

National Day of Prayer inspires pleas for unity and justice.

Marimekko and UNIQLO announce a new spearhead collaboration.

Eco-friendly Airbnb and Booking rival GreenGo launches.

GWEN ROCKWOOD: Writer indulges and faces consequences.

Meichelle Arntz, founder of Recipes Bakery and Angels Foster Care, leads a virtual baking workshop to benefit the Lionheart Legacy Fund.

Conversational AI and Delighting Online Car Shoppers.

LR innovates lifecycle approach in oil and gas subsurface software.

Man arrested for felony hit-and-run on Elk Valley Road in Crescent City.