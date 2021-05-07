© Instagram / nathan fillion





New 'Suicide Squad' Trailer Confirms Nathan Fillion Playing Arm-Fall-Off-Boy and Fans Just Found Out the 'Uncharted' Movie Doesn't Star Nathan Fillion and They Aren't Happy





New 'Suicide Squad' Trailer Confirms Nathan Fillion Playing Arm-Fall-Off-Boy and Fans Just Found Out the 'Uncharted' Movie Doesn't Star Nathan Fillion and They Aren't Happy





Last News:

Fans Just Found Out the 'Uncharted' Movie Doesn't Star Nathan Fillion and They Aren't Happy and New 'Suicide Squad' Trailer Confirms Nathan Fillion Playing Arm-Fall-Off-Boy

Op-Ed: Wins and Losses for Civil Liberties this Year in Frankfort.

Jill Broyles: A day to celebrate families and their roots.

Got your third stimulus check? Keep the IRS letter. Here's why and what to do if you lose it.

Amazon delays Prime Day in India and Canada as Covid ravages both countries.

Power Sustainable Announces the Closing of Lion Electric's Business Combination and the Acquisition of Additional Shares in the Company.

Why the 49ers need to stop talking about Trey Lance and the draft.

Merck's Keytruda Approved in Combination with Trastuzumab and Chemotherapy for Cancer Treatment.

SUV leaves roadway and overturns, south outer road I-44 curves to Duquesne at Silver Creek.

Central Catholic football’s Jayden Williams and Palisades basketball’s Trinity Williams are Athlete of the Year fan favorite winners.

AS Roma vs Manchester United LIVE highlights and reaction as United reach Europa League final.

Martin Keown sends Mikel Arteta dig and slams 'frightened' Arsenal during Villarreal loss.

News Corp quarterly revenue beats on digital push.