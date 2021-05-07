© Instagram / joe taslim





‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Joe Taslim on a Potential Sequel and Sub-Zero Prequel and ‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Joe Taslim on a Potential Sequel and Sub-Zero Prequel





Letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to the Actions of the Government of Syria.





Last News:

New Orleans Man Sentenced to Twelve Months and One Day in Prison for Being A Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Harry and Meghan share new birthday picture of Archie.

Jake Paul causes chaos at first press event for Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul by stealing Mayweather's hat.

Pfizer and BioNTech to donate vaccines for Olympic athletes.

Stars vs Lightning Odds and Picks for May 7th.

Horrific details released in Rodeo child torture case: Girl was burned with pitchfork, beaten, handcuffed to bed for months before her death, police say.

Jeopardy and Inside Edition to air tonight.

Latest Developments from the Connecticut General Assembly: The Education Committee Has Spoken (Part One).

The United States Congress Advances Hyperloop with Open Testimony from HyperloopTT.

Arvada Fire Protection District breaks ground on new station.

St. Johns County imposes regulations on short-term ‘vacation’ rentals.