© Instagram / smart guy





Misha Cirkunov inspired by ‘smart guy’ Jan Blachowicz before UFC Vegas 21 and 'Smart Guy' dad John Marshall Jones makes many rooms out of one





Misha Cirkunov inspired by ‘smart guy’ Jan Blachowicz before UFC Vegas 21 and 'Smart Guy' dad John Marshall Jones makes many rooms out of one





Last News:

'Smart Guy' dad John Marshall Jones makes many rooms out of one and Misha Cirkunov inspired by ‘smart guy’ Jan Blachowicz before UFC Vegas 21

Investigation into White Supremacists and Drug Traffickers Yields Guilty Pleas.

23 days of praying, hoping, and searching for the Seacor Power crew members lost.

Alaska's new weather normal is warmer and wetter, NOAA says in once-a-decade data update.

Jake Ehlinger, Texas linebacker and brother of Sam Ehlinger, found dead.

As Red Hook Houses Without Gas Again, Residents and Elected Officials Push for Repairs and Rent Reduction.

Historians explore past to promote health equity in the present.

Liberty Utilities customers from Branson, Hollister and Forsyth asked to conserve energy.

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School.

‘Ripe for fraud’: Multicounty Grand Jury releases interim report on Epic Charter Schools investigation.

Closer Look: How to save money on your next internet bill.

UPDATE: Victims identified in Eunice shooting on Nimitz St.