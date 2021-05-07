© Instagram / that awkward moment





That awkward moment when a Core i5-1135G7 can outperform the more expensive Core i7-1165G7 and Zac Efron Comedy ‘Are We Officially Dating?’ Now Titled ‘That Awkward Moment’





Zac Efron Comedy ‘Are We Officially Dating?’ Now Titled ‘That Awkward Moment’ and That awkward moment when a Core i5-1135G7 can outperform the more expensive Core i7-1165G7





Last News:

Jimmy Rich Dies: Personal Assistant To Robert Downey Jr. And Friend To ‘Avengers’ Cast Was 52.

'Miracle' at 40000 feet: Man from Rexburg assists baby delivery on an airplane.

Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Add To Its Winnings On Friday.

Killeen police open internal investigation after officer shares inappropriate cartoon on social media.

Arizona GOP pushes back on federal concerns, setting up possible clash over election audit.

Butterflies in Central Pennsylvania embark on their great migration.

India travel ban to end on May 15, Scott Morrison confirms.

Oregon reports five more COVID-19 related deaths, 763 new cases.

Jimmy Rich Dies: Personal Assistant To Robert Downey Jr. And Friend To ‘Avengers’ Cast Was 52.

How a new food trail, other events could lead to a boom in Southern Tier tourism.

Democrats seek to chip away at GOP voting restriction bill in Texas House.