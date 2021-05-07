© Instagram / the beguiled





The Beguiled Subtly Tackles Race Even When You Don't See It and Review: ‘The Beguiled,’ Sofia Coppola’s Civil War Cocoon





The Beguiled Subtly Tackles Race Even When You Don't See It and Review: ‘The Beguiled,’ Sofia Coppola’s Civil War Cocoon





Last News:

Review: ‘The Beguiled,’ Sofia Coppola’s Civil War Cocoon and The Beguiled Subtly Tackles Race Even When You Don't See It

Gilbert Public Schools adopts revised maintenance and operations budget of $263M.

Spokane Detectives Identify and Arrest 19-Year-Old Murder Suspect in March Killing of Juvenile.

Recall opponent says he was attacked by 'Red, White and Blueprint' supporters.

Boilermusings May 6, 2021.

Soroco holds expectations high despite smaller track and field roster.

‘Equal Standard’ Review: The Ice-T-Backed Film at the Intersection of Racism and Law Enforcement Is Hindered by Uneven Acting and Untidy Priorities.

Sailor Moon double feature trailer reveals epic tale full of love, justice, and an ominous eclipse.

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Out Thursday and Friday.

Researchers reveal how to effectively achieve and maintain a healthy weight loss.

South Dakota Woman Convicted of Health Care Fraud and Identity Theft in Wyoming – Sheridan Media.

Speakers encourage believers to pray and seek God for true change.

EPA Defends Refusal to Monitor Pollution from Idaho Pig and Cow Farms.