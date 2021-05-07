© Instagram / the last witch hunter





The Last Witch Hunter 2 in the Works, Confirms Vin Diesel and The Last Witch Hunter (2015)





The Last Witch Hunter (2015) and The Last Witch Hunter 2 in the Works, Confirms Vin Diesel





Last News:

Contact 2: St. Louis County resident questions penalties and fees for late tax bill.

Ferguson Police investigate deadly hit and run crash.

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission concerned about raised acid levels.

Honors, Awards And Accolades For South Windsor College Students.

Mariska Hargitay's Husband Was Jokingly Asked About Sharing Her With Christopher Meloni, And His Response Was A+.

Japan set to extend virus emergency in Tokyo through May 31.

Slugger Pujols designated for assignment by Angels.

NBA playoff watch -- Brooklyn Nets in danger of slipping to No. 3 seed in East.

Princeton faculty member Nathan Davis wins Windham-Campbell Prize for Drama.

Update on Jackson County School District high school graduation plans.

Hank Azaria on decision to stop voicing Apu on The Simpsons: ‘Let’s let people quite literally speak for themselves’.