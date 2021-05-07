The Lazarus Effect Is a Dopey Thriller That Wastes a Good Cast and Fiction destroys science in 'The Lazarus Effect'
By: Madison Clark
2021-05-07 06:16:22
The Lazarus Effect Is a Dopey Thriller That Wastes a Good Cast and Fiction destroys science in 'The Lazarus Effect'
Fiction destroys science in 'The Lazarus Effect' and The Lazarus Effect Is a Dopey Thriller That Wastes a Good Cast
Bruins do not miss a beat in shutout of punchless Rangers.
Sports briefs: MC coach Moayed honored by the CIF.
Biden wants to sell Louisiana a new bridge — and much more.
Chattanooga parents say special needs awareness training is critical for first responders.
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sniffs triple-double in win.
Kane Williamson and Co. placed in a bio-secure mini-bubble in Delhi, New Zealand cricket.
Patton’s next move after sexting scandal.
Pacers end skid, hold on to beat Hawks.
GRAINS-Corn hits 8-year high, set for sixth weekly gain on supply woes; soybeans firm.
Braves bring back C Tyler Flowers on minor league deal.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reposts Black Rock musician on Instagram.
Report: Cowboys to work out potential No. 2 QB on Friday.