© Instagram / the magnificent seven





The Magnificent Seven: MATIC, FTM, XVS, DENT, WAVES, CAKE, AR — Biggest Gainers, April 23-30 and Where is The Magnificent Seven filmed? Know where the Denzel Washington starrer was shot





Where is The Magnificent Seven filmed? Know where the Denzel Washington starrer was shot and The Magnificent Seven: MATIC, FTM, XVS, DENT, WAVES, CAKE, AR — Biggest Gainers, April 23-30





Last News:

High Plains visits Genoa for track and field competition.

Check It Out At Mashpee Public Library.

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (back spasms) exits early vs. Los Angeles Clippers.

Police investigating how arm was broken on Bemidji’s iconic Paul Bunyan statue.

Smithfield Farm's New 2021 Stable Permit Dependent On Inspection.

Student on hjacked school bus talks about what happened.

Loveland council hears from residents on small business support at town hall.

Colorado Springs. Fountain police department on Accident Alert status effective Friday.

Twitter introduces Tip Jar on Android and iOS: Here’s how it works.

Lebanon restaurant offering $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires.