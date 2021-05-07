© Instagram / the secret life of the american teenager





10 Things That Never Made Sense About The Secret Life Of The American Teenager and The Secret Life Of The American Teenager: Every Main Character, Ranked By Likability





The Secret Life Of The American Teenager: Every Main Character, Ranked By Likability and 10 Things That Never Made Sense About The Secret Life Of The American Teenager





Last News:

NBA roundup: Clippers complete season sweep of Lakers.

Forget the bridge too far and enjoy the destination.

FDA Ups the Ante and Sends First Notice of Noncompliance for Failure to Submit Clinical Trial Results.

Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic face off in battle for Champions League spot.

100 words and a painted rock Crab Orchard 5th grader is honored for her essay on the pandemic.

Social justice and climate action are two pieces of the same puzzle.

It's Freshest and Tastiest at Herndon and Reston Farmers Markets.

Man charged with stabbing two Asian women in San Francisco.

Pfizer and BioNTech to donate vaccines for Olympic athletes.

San Jose Arts Committee Votes to Remove Controversial Statue of Thomas Fallon.

Before the Bell: China booms, Britain builds to 60+ readings and US unemployment falls.

Thursday’s Sports In Brief.