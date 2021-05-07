© Instagram / tower heist





Chris Rock Reflects on Original ‘Tower Heist’ Pitch: Robbing a Hans Gruber-Like Donald Trump and Brett Ratner Regrets Not Naming ‘Tower Heist’ After Trump





Brett Ratner Regrets Not Naming ‘Tower Heist’ After Trump and Chris Rock Reflects on Original ‘Tower Heist’ Pitch: Robbing a Hans Gruber-Like Donald Trump





Last News:

‘America the Beautiful’ Plan Debuts the Biden Administration’s Approach to Conserving the Environment and Habitat.

A return to clouds and showers.

Camille Kuntz: COVID-19 vaccine is helping patients to feel a sense of control over the virus.

RenewableUK urges governments to set up 2030 renewables tech targets.

Electric Gripper Market Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2021 – 2027 2 – NeighborWebSJ.

An inside look at how Donald Trump's name came to appear on stimulus checks.

Bipartisan focus intensifies for crucial weeks ahead as path narrows on infrastructure.

Noel Clarke accused of sexual harassment on Doctor Who set.

Short on Retirement Savings? Make This Key Social Security Move.

Andrew McCarthy on Life in the Brat Pack, Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Reconnecting With Molly Ringwald and Living in the Now.