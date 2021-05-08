© Instagram / the captive





Fiona King Foster’s debut ‘The Captive’ looks dystopian, but don’t let that fool you and The Captive Mind and America’s Resegregation





The Captive Mind and America’s Resegregation and Fiona King Foster’s debut ‘The Captive’ looks dystopian, but don’t let that fool you





Last News:

Arrest warrants filed for former Oklahoma football players Seth McGowan, Trejan Bridges.

Harper, Segura return for series vs. Braves.

Santa Lucia Reopens and Adds New 'Flourish Cafe'.

Public art-- a pandemic resource and rebound opportunity in Colorado Springs.

City GOP candidates demand probe of de Blasio and wife over $1B ThriveNYC.

Hulu Debuts First Images of Lily James, Sebastian Stan in ‘Pam & Tommy’.

‘I thought I was going to die': Karaoke DJ contracts COVID-19 from Republic superspreader event.

Fact check: No, the COVID-19 vaccines won't give you genital herpes.

Meet the extra-terrestrial aquaponics pioneer.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows.

Survey seeks public input on Highway 210 corridor in Baxter.

Chicago Cubs place Ian Happ on 10-day IL.