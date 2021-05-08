© Instagram / the chew





'The Chew' Series Finale: Recap of Cancelled ABC series and ABC Fires Mario Batali From ‘The Chew’ Following Sexual Misconduct Reports





'The Chew' Series Finale: Recap of Cancelled ABC series and ABC Fires Mario Batali From ‘The Chew’ Following Sexual Misconduct Reports





Last News:

ABC Fires Mario Batali From ‘The Chew’ Following Sexual Misconduct Reports and 'The Chew' Series Finale: Recap of Cancelled ABC series

Tahiti and the rest of French Polynesia has reopened to tourism.

Pittsburgh-Area Attorneys Criticize Pa. Health Department And Global Insight Over Contact Tracing Data Breach.

Repairs continue on South Campbell sinkhole in Springfield.

Car fire on Maine Turnpike in York.

Rangers expect to activate slugger Khris Davis on Saturday or Sunday.

Michigan releases dashboard showing progress on COVID-19 vaccine benchmarks.

Tahiti and the rest of French Polynesia has reopened to tourism.

More than 2,000 group home workers threaten to strike by May 21.

Opinion: My wife, a San Diego judge, taught our kids how to be loving parents while still working in a career.

Changes coming to DCH vaccination site in Tuscaloosa.

900,000 Americans Estimated To Have Died From COVID-19, Study Says.

Gang member pleads guilty to 2018 murder in Lynn.