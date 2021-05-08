© Instagram / the cobbler





The Cobbler (2014) and 5 utterly insane things that happen in the terrible new Adam Sandler movie The Cobbler





5 utterly insane things that happen in the terrible new Adam Sandler movie The Cobbler and The Cobbler (2014)





Last News:

Elon Musk's Net Worth Absolutely Skyrocketed In 2020 And Beyond.

Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Adepero Oduye’s Brother Responds to «Release The Bucky Sarah Cut».

21 Background Actors Shared What It's REALLY Like Working On TV And Movie Sets.

Yosemite Climbers Face New Obstacle: Overnight Permits.

What to watch Saturday David Attenborough; Dodgers v Angels;.

Riccardo Roberto is Ready to Lay it All on the Line for Alabama Men's Tennis as NCAA Championship Play Begins Saturday.

Ohio GOP calls on Rep. Anthony Gonzalez to quit over impeachment vote.

Tennessee festival goes on despite damage from storms.

RST breaks ground on runway improvement project.

Breaking News: Olathe North head baseball coach on administrative leave for remark to student-athlete 25.

Animosity growing as some Edmond parents push back on school district policies.