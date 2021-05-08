© Instagram / the duff





Five Feet Apart / The DUFF now available On Demand! and Film Review: ‘The Duff’





Film Review: ‘The Duff’ and Five Feet Apart / The DUFF now available On Demand!





Last News:

Golden Globes: Netflix «Stopping Any Activities» with HFPA Unless and Until Further Reforms Are Made.

Migrant who left Tijuana campsite beats the odds, now living and working in SoCal.

Senate GOP touts ’pathway’ to adjournment.

Rahul warns explosive Covid wave threatens India and the world.

BWS continues repairs to leaking pipes on Dillingham Boulevard.

Bay Area firefighters on high alert due to weather conditions.

Possible Nevada Execution Date Being Pushed to Late July.

Man charged with sending explicit messages to investigator posing as 15-year-old.

Anderson Co. assisted living facility says staffing shortage leads to sudden closing.

Washingtonian Staff Refuses to Publish After CEO's Op-Ed About Remote Work.

BWS continues repairs to leaking pipes on Dillingham Boulevard.