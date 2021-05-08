© Instagram / the duff





Five Feet Apart / The DUFF now available On Demand! and Film Review: ‘The Duff’





Film Review: ‘The Duff’ and Five Feet Apart / The DUFF now available On Demand!





Last News:

Will there be major summer road construction near you? Search our map and list.

Mother’s Day Weekend Putting Pinch On Short-Staffed Restaurants.

Fans back at Moda Center to cheer on Blazers for first time since pandemic began.

Sport Clips Haircuts coming to Sarasota Towne Center on May 10.

Covid-19: Update due on future of trans-Tasman bubble after NSW-NZ flight halt.

BASEBALL: Beavers rally twice, fall in doubleheader to Minnesota Duluth.

Mars helicopter successfully flies to a new destination.

Moviegoers flock to Campus Theater in downtown Lewisburg for «reopening night».

Listen to NASA’s Mars helicopter hum through the thin Martian air.

No. 13 LSU softball scores in seventh to top Auburn in series opener.

Homeless camp, activists remain at Laurelhurst Park, six months after city vowed to clear it.