© Instagram / the english patient





Screening of ‘The English Patient’ held in advance of Ondaatje visit and Book versus movie: ‘The English Patient’ is luminous on the page and on the screen





Book versus movie: ‘The English Patient’ is luminous on the page and on the screen and Screening of ‘The English Patient’ held in advance of Ondaatje visit





Last News:

Baumann does a lot of everything in Ozark wins over Willard and Carthage.

Flower One Announces Modification to Loan Agreement and Issues Warrants to its Lender per the Loan Modification and Amendment Agreement.

PEN15 Star Maya Erskine and Fiancé Michael Angarano Welcome First Child.

Gaetz and Greene declare war in America First launch in The Villages.

Baylor School grads contend on PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour.

Michiganders weigh in on cruises that require proof of vaccination.

‘Say Yes To Connecticut’: State Launches New Summer Marketing Campaign On Road To Reopening.

NC budget dance slowed as GOP leaders differ on bottom line.

Windy weekend on top of some showers.

Twins put Buxton on 10-day IL with hip strain.

Mayor reports on plans to house as many as 5000 migrant children at Camp Roberts.

2nd SIT on Kotkapura firing, report in 6 months.