© Instagram / the english patient





Screening of ‘The English Patient’ held in advance of Ondaatje visit and Book versus movie: ‘The English Patient’ is luminous on the page and on the screen





Book versus movie: ‘The English Patient’ is luminous on the page and on the screen and Screening of ‘The English Patient’ held in advance of Ondaatje visit





Last News:

Cheap Cab, Perhaps.

How Nyx went from largest and fastest growing parade krewe to chaos.

KCSO: Driver in custody after Honda CR-V leads officers on short pursuit in East Knox County.

IKM-Manning Boys Golf Holds Off Treynor on Friday.

Tree falls on iconic Atlanta restaurant in Little 5 Points.

Mayor Jackson on relationship with Cleveland media: I have a problem with bull***t.

AG Tong, AG Racine Host Landmark Convening On Combating AAPI Hate.

Lyfe Jennings dishes on Unsung episode.

Police, Border Patrol, on the scene of Millete home four months after Maya Millete went missing.

How to watch Orlando City vs. New York City FC MLS game on TV, live stream.

Feds crack down on online drug sales.

Avalanche’s MacKinnon out with lower-body injury vs. Kings on Friday.