© Instagram / the final countdown





Monday Morning Fly By: It’s the final countdown and The Final Countdown in Alexandria





The Final Countdown in Alexandria and Monday Morning Fly By: It’s the final countdown





Last News:

COVID-19 Update: Genesee and Orleans counties will cut back on daily press briefings.

Dodgers vs. Angels: Live updates, score, odds and news.

Between violence and virus, where can we feel safe?

Four Greeks and one Cypriot included in Forbes «30 Under 30» List.

Dragons Face Hofstra For CAA Championship on Saturday.

COVID-19 Update: Genesee and Orleans counties will cut back on daily press briefings.

Driver rams 2 cruisers while trying to avoid traffic stop, FHP says.

Saving groundwater: 3 new pipelines to bring CAP to Tucson's suburbs.

45,000 people sign up for a chance to kill 12 bison in the Grand Canyon.

TDOT: I-26 closed near Boones Creek due to ‘serious crash’.

Rockwool looks to begin production by the end of the month.

Cambridge Springs man donates over $4,000 to Make-A-Wish Foundation.