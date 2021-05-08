Amanda Seyfried has wanted to play Glinda the Good Witch in a Wicked movie for five years and How to Watch The Good Witch Movies and Series in Order?
By: Andrew Garcia
2021-05-08 07:05:45
How to Watch The Good Witch Movies and Series in Order? and Amanda Seyfried has wanted to play Glinda the Good Witch in a Wicked movie for five years
Canelo Álvarez Is Back, and Boxing Is Back to Its Usual Uncertainty.
How companies rip off poor employees — and get away with it.
Televangelist Ernest Angley dies at 99.
'This is outrageous': Tension in MPS over COVID-19 pool testing.
The paedophiles, robbers, thugs and stalker jailed in April.
Mesquite mom thanks family, says their visits fueled her fight against COVID-19.
Vanessa Hudgens Says She Messaged Cole Tucker After Meeting Him on Zoom: 'No Shame in Making the First Move'.
Springfield police reflect on ShotSpotter after one year.
Fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya; all personnel safe: Navy.
Long COVID: The impact of coronavirus on humans.
No perpetrator found for noose discovered on Stieff Silver site.
GOP leaders differ on bottom line for state spending.