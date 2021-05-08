Amanda Seyfried has wanted to play Glinda the Good Witch in a Wicked movie for five years and How to Watch The Good Witch Movies and Series in Order?
© Instagram / the good witch

Amanda Seyfried has wanted to play Glinda the Good Witch in a Wicked movie for five years and How to Watch The Good Witch Movies and Series in Order?


By: Andrew Garcia
2021-05-08 07:05:45

How to Watch The Good Witch Movies and Series in Order? and Amanda Seyfried has wanted to play Glinda the Good Witch in a Wicked movie for five years


Last News:

Canelo Álvarez Is Back, and Boxing Is Back to Its Usual Uncertainty.

How companies rip off poor employees — and get away with it.

Televangelist Ernest Angley dies at 99.

'This is outrageous': Tension in MPS over COVID-19 pool testing.

The paedophiles, robbers, thugs and stalker jailed in April.

Mesquite mom thanks family, says their visits fueled her fight against COVID-19.

Vanessa Hudgens Says She Messaged Cole Tucker After Meeting Him on Zoom: 'No Shame in Making the First Move'.

Springfield police reflect on ShotSpotter after one year.

Fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya; all personnel safe: Navy.

Long COVID: The impact of coronavirus on humans.

No perpetrator found for noose discovered on Stieff Silver site.

GOP leaders differ on bottom line for state spending.

  TOP