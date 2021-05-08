© Instagram / the great dictator





Defeating Fear With Laughter: “The Great Dictator” in a Modern Context and The Great Dictator Is 80, and Our President Is a Fascist





The Great Dictator Is 80, and Our President Is a Fascist and Defeating Fear With Laughter: «The Great Dictator» in a Modern Context





Last News:

NZ's Seifert tests positive for COVID-19, Williamson and others moved to Maldives.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets.

Look Back: Remembering history through cemetery markers.

Survey to be sent to Mifflin County residents.

India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths as case numbers surge.

Library committee formed; no action on 'notice to withdraw'.

Guy Humphries: Putting focus on the troops.

Former Loranger, SLU lefty Wade Miley pitches no-hitter for Reds.

Centre Allegedly Showing Partiality On Non-BJP States? Centre Modi Narendra Modi BJP.

Man met woman on Snapchat then stole keys of her luxury car – but rape accusation dropped.

‘He needs to lose his job’: Olathe dad applauds district response after coach allegedly uses racial slur.