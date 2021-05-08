M. Night Shyamalan Talks The Happening's Eerie COVID Parallels and Why M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening Doesn't Deserve Its Bad Reviews
© Instagram / the happening

M. Night Shyamalan Talks The Happening's Eerie COVID Parallels and Why M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening Doesn't Deserve Its Bad Reviews


By: Isabella Smith
2021-05-08 07:47:36

M. Night Shyamalan Talks The Happening's Eerie COVID Parallels and Why M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening Doesn't Deserve Its Bad Reviews


Last News:

Why M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening Doesn't Deserve Its Bad Reviews and M. Night Shyamalan Talks The Happening's Eerie COVID Parallels

Slumping Pirates stopped by Cubs.

White Sox 3, Royals 0: Carlos Rodón now 5-0.

Padres' Austin Nola: Leaves game early.

Ryan seeks earmarks for Valley.

Summer camps offered for youth.

Electric vehicles that still qualify for $7500 tax credit.

How San Francisco is showing support for Colombia amid deadly protests.

Chicago Night Clubs Gear Up For Looser COVID-19 Restrictions As State Prepares To Enter Bridge Phase.

Prep Baseball: Big win for Paynesville Bulldogs.

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Saturday, pleasant for Mother’s Day.

Oakland Mayor lays out $3.85B budget proposal for 2021-2023.

Errors costly for LSUS in opening round of RRAC tournament.

  TOP