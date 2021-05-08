© Instagram / the hole in the ground





Sam Raimi Handpicks 'The Hole in the Ground' Director Lee Cronin to Direct the Next 'Evil Dead' Movie and The Hole in the Ground review – superbly scary country horror





Sam Raimi Handpicks 'The Hole in the Ground' Director Lee Cronin to Direct the Next 'Evil Dead' Movie and The Hole in the Ground review – superbly scary country horror





Last News:

The Hole in the Ground review – superbly scary country horror and Sam Raimi Handpicks 'The Hole in the Ground' Director Lee Cronin to Direct the Next 'Evil Dead' Movie

Observations: Nikola Vučević's trip-dub leads Bulls past Celtics.

Vaccine passports, other virus issues split Kansas lawmakers.

Looking Back on Some Antiques That Mom Loved.

Reds' Miley pitches season's fourth no-hitter in 3-0 win over Indians.

Peter McEvoy reflects on Walker Cup glory 20 years on from US triumph.

Committee to consider raises for officials.

Lookouts fall to Trash Pandas in 10 innings.

CC baseball cruises to win at home.

Prep roundup: Raiders shut out Nikes to remain unbeaten.

Former Kentucky WR Akeem Hayes commits to Arkansas State.

Instant Analysis: Blazers climb to No. 6 in the West after win over Lakers.