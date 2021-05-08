© Instagram / the lying game





eOne To Adapt Ruth Ware’s ‘The Lying Game’ For Television and Ruth Ware’s ‘The Lying Game’ Picked Up By The Gotham Group





Ruth Ware’s ‘The Lying Game’ Picked Up By The Gotham Group and eOne To Adapt Ruth Ware’s ‘The Lying Game’ For Television





Last News:

Angels snap 5-game skid, blast Dodgers 9-2 in Freeway Series.

Trail Blazers bounce Lakers to take over sixth seed in NBA Western Conference.

Ryan Benoit fails weigh-in, pulled from UFC Fight Night card over dehydration concerns.

Herrera homers, doubles in 11-7 Cardinals loss to Wind Surge.

GOP Delegates in Virginia to Choose Nominee for Governor.

4A football semifinals: Gateway knocks off unbeaten Harrison to reach title game.

'Never forget' commands us to remember Holocaust horrors, not just survivors' bravery.