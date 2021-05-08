© Instagram / urban cowboy





Patsy Swayze: Patrick Swayze's Mom Was a Choreographer for 'Urban Cowboy' + More and 'Urban Cowboy' Saved Scott Glenn's Career in Hollywood





Patsy Swayze: Patrick Swayze's Mom Was a Choreographer for 'Urban Cowboy' + More and 'Urban Cowboy' Saved Scott Glenn's Career in Hollywood





Last News:

'Urban Cowboy' Saved Scott Glenn's Career in Hollywood and Patsy Swayze: Patrick Swayze's Mom Was a Choreographer for 'Urban Cowboy' + More

Nets vs. Nuggets.

Dodgers vs. Angels.

Stars vs. Blackhawks.

Here are all the Keyboard Shortcuts for WhatsApp Web and Desktop on Windows and Mac.

Frank Vogel still believes Lakers can still avoid play-in game.

Urena expected to start as Detroit hosts Minnesota.

Chicago hosts Pittsburgh, aims to build on Davies' solid showing.

Indians host Reds, aim to build on Plesac’s strong showing.

Chris Martin: 'I came up with Higher Power by drumming on a sink!'.

Celebrating motherhood: 5 ways to make her feel special on Mother’s Day and every day!

Button: Mercedes 'has to move on' from Bottas.

Whangārei power cut: 9000 households told to head out for dinner, others told to conserve electricity.