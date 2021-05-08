© Instagram / thelma and louise





Where was Thelma and Louise filmed? Shooting locations of the 1991 Oscar-nominated film and We’re just extras in this real-life ‘Thelma and Louise’





We’re just extras in this real-life ‘Thelma and Louise’ and Where was Thelma and Louise filmed? Shooting locations of the 1991 Oscar-nominated film





Last News:

From the Desk of Sen. Zack Taylor: Budget negotiations heat up.

Kluber scheduled to start for New York against Washington.

Jay-Z Files for Trademark, Appears to be Ramping Up Production Company.

Urena expected to start as Detroit hosts Minnesota.

Hayden Lake School goes back out to bid.

Developing countries need to chart their own course to net zero emissions.

Solskjaer ready to show door to four big Man Utd stars, says report.

Retail opening hours to be hit as shops scramble to replace workers who 'moved on'.

Need 3 crore vaccine doses to inoculate all in 3 months, got only 40 lakh till now: Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Dinomania tour bringing giant dinosaurs to Norfolk.

Kluber scheduled to start for New York against Washington.

Power Outage Leads to Long Subway Delays, Passengers Left Stuck for Hours.