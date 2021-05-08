© Instagram / tolkien movie





Tolkien Movie Trailer #2: J.R.R. Tolkien Wants to Write Something and Tolkien Movie Trailer: A Story About Fellowship (of the Ring)





Tolkien Movie Trailer: A Story About Fellowship (of the Ring) and Tolkien Movie Trailer #2: J.R.R. Tolkien Wants to Write Something





Last News:

Ex-boyfriend stole wallet and passport: Portsmouth police log.

Will ‘Ghost’ disappear from Flyers, or will his resurgence cause him to stay?

Superheroes and Moral Relativism.

Ask Style and Substance: Monitor your motivations.

Gun maker Sig Sauer breaks ground on $13.5M Experience Center in Epping.

Roy Rodriguez Obituary (2021).

Museum of Wisconsin Art offers free admission to military personnel and their families this summer.

Vibrational sound therapy offers touchless healing and relaxation.

Crossroads United Way holding Elkhart County food and fund drive Saturday.

Our Daily Bread is building a shower and laundry room to help Taunton homeless get jobs.

Audio editor Audacity has the audacity to add telemetry collection — and users are not happy.